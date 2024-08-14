Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RWL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.22. 186,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $96.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

