Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

