Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,244,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 2,748,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,387. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

