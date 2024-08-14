Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 303,308 shares. The company has a market cap of $977.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

