Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,370 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

