Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. 2,129,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

