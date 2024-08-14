Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 119,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

