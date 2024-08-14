KeyCorp Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of FE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 872,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

