Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $395,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,444,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.