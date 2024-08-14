Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Kingstone Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KINS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

