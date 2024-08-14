Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Kingstone Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,542. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838,000.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.