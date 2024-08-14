KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Singular Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

KLXE stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,630,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 173,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,708 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,624,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

