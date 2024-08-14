Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $206.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $187.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.53.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

