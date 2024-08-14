KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:KULR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 150,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $46,551.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 349,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,448.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

