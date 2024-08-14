Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

