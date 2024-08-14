Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Up 778.6% in July

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 778.6% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Laser Photonics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laser Photonics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of Laser Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laser Photonics Trading Up 6.3 %

LASE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 395,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,152. Laser Photonics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.21.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics ( NASDAQ:LASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

