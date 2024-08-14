Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Raised to $6.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

