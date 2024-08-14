LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,688 shares of company stock worth $3,892,559. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

