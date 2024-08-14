Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus increased their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 1.4 %

LEN opened at $170.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after acquiring an additional 83,896 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.