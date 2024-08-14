LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.