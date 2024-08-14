Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Zacks reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 137,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,053. The company has a market cap of $395.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXEO shares. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.