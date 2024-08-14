Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 218,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 367,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.