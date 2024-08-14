Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 218,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 367,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
