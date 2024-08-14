LimeWire Trading Down 30% This Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $60.53 million and $5.06 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,998,117 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,998,117.11402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.20987322 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,498,328.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

