Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

