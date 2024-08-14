Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.