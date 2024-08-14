Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $564.22 and last traded at $563.25. 125,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,083,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.06 and a 200-day moving average of $462.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.