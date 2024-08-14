Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.43 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $59.43 million and $213,810.74 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

