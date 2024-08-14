Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 794,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,136,000 after acquiring an additional 125,295 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 228,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

