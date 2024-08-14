LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

LSL Property Services Stock Up 12.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

