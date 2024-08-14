Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.03. 9,195,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,068,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.