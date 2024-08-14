Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

