Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 27,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,889. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

