Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.6 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-$0.17 EPS.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,565. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

