Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

MFD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

