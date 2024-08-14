Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MSGE opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

