Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.6 %
Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,766. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $213.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 0.95.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
