Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.6 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,766. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $213.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

