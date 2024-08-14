Maia Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,173 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $256.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.75. The company has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

