Maia Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,809 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $117.84. The company had a trading volume of 182,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,344. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

