Maia Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 1.10% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 216.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:XUSP traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 1,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

