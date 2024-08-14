Maia Wealth LLC Invests $249,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,176 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 158,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 204,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,688. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

