Maia Wealth LLC Invests $93,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ADT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 10,738.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,429 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 72,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

