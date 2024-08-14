Maia Wealth LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.4% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 360,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $191.45. 86,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,429. The company has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

