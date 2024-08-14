Maia Wealth LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 11,057 shares valued at $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BXMT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.