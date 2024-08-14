Maia Wealth LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.39. 404,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $283.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

