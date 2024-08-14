Maia Wealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,400,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLOV stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. 32,122 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

