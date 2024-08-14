Maia Wealth LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 83,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.