Maia Wealth LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 83,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
