Maia Wealth LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $34.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.