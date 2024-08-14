Maia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,703,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

