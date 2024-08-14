Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.63

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 12534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$245.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

