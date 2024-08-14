Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 1,182.4% in July

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,182.4% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 68,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

