Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 1,182.4% in July

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,182.4% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 68,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manganese X Energy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.